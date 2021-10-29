Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.