For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah