Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.