Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.