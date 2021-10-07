Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.