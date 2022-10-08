Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.