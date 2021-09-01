Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.