Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

