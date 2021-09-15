This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
