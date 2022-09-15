Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.