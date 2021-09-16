Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.