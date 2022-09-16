Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.