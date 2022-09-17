 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio