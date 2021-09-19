Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.