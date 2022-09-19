Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.