Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.