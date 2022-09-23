Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.