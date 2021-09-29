Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.