Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.