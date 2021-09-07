Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.