Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.