Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.