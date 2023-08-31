Little Mr. Page County and Little Miss Page County, along with their courts, were selected on July 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for the 2023 Page County Fair.

These titles were awarded at the Annual Kickoff Barbeque, held on July 24 at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Candidates for Little Mr. and Miss must be residents of Page County in grades kindergarten through third grade.

This year’s Little Mr. Page County was Able McClish. He is the 6-year-old son of Denise McClish. He enjoys being outside and is always on the move. McClish is a member of the Clarinda Clover Kids and was looking forward to showing his bottle goat at fair.

This year’s Little Miss Page County was Caroline Linke. She is the 8-year-old daughter of Aaron Linke and Shaylen Linke. She is involved in competition dance, tumbling, volleyball, basketball, and softball. Linke loves school, helping on the farm, and student teaching the toddler dance class at Footworks.

Other titles conferred and winners named during the Little Miss portion of the contest were Little Miss Stylish, Berkley Brooks; Little Miss Precious, Josie Dammann; Little Miss Charming, Caroline Linke; Little Miss Kindness, Adalyn Fidler; Little Miss Sunshine, Chloe Hardee; Little Miss Bashful, Eleanor Fitts; Little Miss Sassy, Stella Fitts; Little Miss Sweetheart, Carly Meier; Little Miss Wildflower, Delaney Otte; Little Miss Classy, Hadley Morrison; Little Miss Country, Teagan McIntyre; Little Miss Adventures, Clara Smith; Little Miss Sparkle, Brianne Brooks; Little Miss Active, Adaline Sunderman; Little Miss Confident, Cassidy Welch; Little Miss Glamour, Isabelle Manes; Little Miss Happy, Brynn Davison; Little Miss Bubbly, Haizley Nothwehr; Little Miss Social, Evelynn Jackson; Little Miss Polite, Josephine Wooten; and Little Miss Cowgirl; Micoy Judd.

Other winners and their titles in the Little Mr. Page County competition were Little Mr. Cowboy, Leston Cavin; Little Mr. Rodeo, Owen Squires; Little Mr. Charming, Ryan Riley; Little Mr. Friendly, Bentley Richardson; Little Mr. Rowdy, Micah Mark; Little Mr. Active, Greyson Keeley; and Little Mr. Handsome, Able McClish.