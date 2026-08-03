Iowa's annual tax-free holiday will take place Friday and Saturday, with sales tax not being collected on sales of clothing or footwear under $100 per item.
- Bryan Clark
The Clarinda girls tennis team has a new head coach and new leaders on the court this season
- HAILEY PECK Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Take a look into how the Iowa State Fair comes together each year, from choosing entertainment and vendors to organizing the competitions.
- Bryan Clark
Theo Anderson of the Clarinda A's has been named one of the MINK League's MVPs.
- ethan.petrik
Jim Barnes says the Iowa volleyball team is "on a mission" as the Hawkeyes enter the 2026 season with high expectations after a record-setting 2025.
- Bryan Clark
Clarinda's Nolan Wagoner earned all-state honors from the IHSBCA
- Bryan Clark
Senior Ali Hansen and junior Lyla Mather are the leaders for this year's Shenandoah girls tennis team ahead of Monday's season opener
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Read through the obituaries published in Shenandoah Valley News
Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Expected Tonight
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for Iowans to donate blood amid a national shortage this summer — and said she would “lead by example” with a donation Wednesday.
Newly adopted rules from the Iowa Utilities Commission aim to “mitigate potential impacts” of proposed large-scale transmission projects.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association plans to have a “1776 Pork Chop Salute” at the Iowa State Fair this summer to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.
A group of environmental organizations allege in a lawsuit that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources granted illegal discharge permits to a coal plant and its landfill in Ottumwa.
Read through the obituaries published in Shenandoah Valley News
So far, 21 candidates have secured their slot to talk at The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.
Editor's Pick
- Bryan Clark
The Clarinda girls tennis team has a new head coach and new leaders on the court this season
2026 Hall of Fame inducts Drew Brees, but snubs Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft, sparking debates on politics. Should personal lives affect HoF induction?
CANTON, Ohio — Luke Kuechly gave his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday, and it was just as authentic and appropriate as you’re imagining. The former Carolina Panthers linebacker spent his 15 minutes deflecting credit and thanking others, showering dozens of people from his life with praise. The speech was as well-prepared as Kuechly was every Sunday when he combined elite ...
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — From the outside looking in, anyway, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been conspicuous by his physical absence since July 26 in the wake of a family tragedy. In some ways, there is just no substitute for the real thing. From the proving grounds of training camp at Missouri Western, the blaring and hypercritical energy the Chiefs brought him back for is 1,000 ...
Adrian Peterson enters the 2027 Hall of Fame ballot with 14,918 rushing yards, so who gets in ahead of him? And does Rob Gronkowski walk into Canton on the first ballot with the only perfect tight end season PFN's impact dashboard has ever graded? The 2027 class is the deepest first-year eli…
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Disney has plenty of film franchises, but the biggest in recent years has to be the direct-to-streaming "Descendants" series. Here from the stars of the new movie.
What’s more, the researchers noted that “foods children consume during the toddler years can shape taste preferences and dietary habits that persist throughout childhood, influencing long-term health.”
With dozens of new and returning shows dropping across TV and streaming this month, your watchlist is about to get crowded.
A recent review suggests many sedentary people consume more protein than needed, which may harm health.
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Content by Shenandoah Medical Center. Find out how a mammogram can help empower you to take charge of your health, confidence and future.
Content by Ballard's Resort. Read the tale of amateur angler Doobie Flathers, one of the most prolific walleye fishermen of his time.
Get Healthy. If you’re feeling mentally or emotionally worn down, a forest bath may be just the ticket to clear and cleanse your mind and spirit. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of the experience.
Content by Milan Laser Hair Removal. These laser hair removal experts share their observations and insights about the benefits of Brazilian laser hair removal vs. Brazilian waxing.
Long gone are the days where impulse buying meant grabbing an unplanned candy bar or magazine in the checkout line. Now, social media makes it quick and easy for us to purchase just about anything with the click of a button, whether or not it’s in the budget. And for some Americans, it’s hurting them...
Black Friday is fast approaching, and shoppers are gearing up. The National Retail Federation expects more than 183 million people to shop over the weekend spanning Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday this year. But fraudsters are preparing for Black Friday too, looking for opportunities to steal your money or personal information. Before you dive into holiday...