The federal labor department said labor rules for Iowa children would be relaxed in a way that conflicts with federal workforce regulations under legislation awaiting Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature.
The AP found disproportionately high denial rates in 19 out of 23 states willing to provide detailed racial data, the largest collection of such data to date.
The T-Birds and Pink Ladies will have you dancing in your seat and singing along with familiar songs as the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group presents “Grease” on the Stan Orton Stage at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah.
Iowa seniors and veterans can begin applying for a new property tax credit created by legislation signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Dustin Sheldon from Sidney is prepared to carry on the legacy of his grandfather.
For the past several months in a joint partnership, the City of Essex, Essex Community School District and Essex Community Club have been searching for a candidate to fill the role of Community Development Director. That search is finally over with the hiring of Tess Nelson.
Due to a series of questions that needed further clarification, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors has opted to delay entering into a realtor agreement with Shirley’s Realty of Maryville, Missouri, regarding the sale of the former Shopko building.
Sidney City Council members moved one step closer to resolving their issues with the city manager position at their May 9 meeting. The position has been an area of contention the past several months.
The Page County Conservation board discussed the possibility of the use of gas motors at Rapp Park at its May 9 meeting.
There was a packed room at the Sidney City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, and many folks were there to discuss parking regulations on the square.
A critical agreement intended to protect the roadways in Page County during the construction of commercial wind energy systems was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors May 11 as part of its efforts to update the county wind ordinance.
Carbon dioxide pipeline rules range from seemingly no rules in Nebraska to Iowa’s robust system, which puts all regulation and operation into the hands of one governing body.
Twenty-four seniors from Shenandoah High School and IGNITE Program were honored at the annual Shenandoah Rotary Club Honors Luncheon on May 9.
Shenandoah residents may see another rise in water and sewer rates soon, and the Shenandoah City Council and Shenandoah Mayor encourage the public to attend the next Shenandoah City Council meeting to learn why.
After seeing her grandmother battle Alzheimer’s, Melinda Shackelford knows why every memory matters.
Paula Gray has been appointed as the new city clerk/treasurer for the City of Clarinda.
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors signed and approved a resolution for salaries for supervisory and non-union personnel for the Secondary Road Department at their May 10 meeting.
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both have events planned in Iowa on Saturday as the feud between the two over the Republican presidential nomination.
In-state undergraduate students across Iowa’s public universities could face a 3.5% tuition increase in the next academic year under a proposal the Board of Regents will consider this week
A statement from the investigators appears to indicate the commission has not seen evidence that any UI or ISU student athletes placed bets on games in which they competed.
On Tuesday, May 9, law enforcement officials charged a 26-year-old Sidney man with first-degree murder for the April 17 stabbing death of Corey Miller.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Peggy S. Simpson, 64, of Nebraska City, Nebraska.
More than 40 student-athletes at Iowa and Iowa State are under investigation for online sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules.
Helene Neville has parlayed her two passions, nursing and running, into a bold statement aimed at creating positive change in the field of healthcare.
While serving as the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln witnessed the impact of the Civil War as the United States was divided over the issues of states’ rights and slavery.
Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings — an average of one mass killing a week.
DES MOINES — More than 1,300 pieces of legislation were introduced this year in the Iowa Legislature.
It is unarguable that the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature was significant because of the breadth of new state laws that came out of its four months.
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Riley Gibson with TurnKey Logistics about the Summit Carbon Solutions project at its May 3 meeting.
A nomination form submitted to the Iowa Mentoring Partnership for the Excellence in Mentoring Award described Taylor Goetz of Shenandoah as someone that “demonstrates extraordinary commitment and passion” to the M.A.Y. Mentoring program in Shenandoah.
The Latest
Interact With Us
Clarinda freshman Taylor Rasmussen’s 84 finished one stroke short of what she needed to earn a place at the Class 2A State Golf Tournament.
For the first time in school history the Sidney Cowgirls will play in the state golf tournament.
Take a look at our favorite prop bets for the 2023 PGA Champoionship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York this week.
The 19-year-old posted "terrifying" security surveillance footage on Snapchat, showing two masked people leaving her mansion in Tarzana, California, with what appeared to be bags in the early hours of Monday morning.
During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on Wednesday, chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch announced that the actress/singer has signed up to present a "celebration-focused series" that will launch just before the holidays later in the year.
You’ve likely heard about the “near catastrophic” car chase that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mom were involved in on Tuesday night, but now you can hear about it from the taxi driver himself! Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Affiliate
