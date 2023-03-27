 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson hired as Essex Community Development Director

For the past several months in a joint partnership, the City of Essex, Essex Community School District and Essex Community Club have been searching for a candidate to fill the role of Community Development Director. That search is finally over with the hiring of Tess Nelson.

Clarinda waits on realtor agreement for sale of Shopko building

Due to a series of questions that needed further clarification, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors has opted to delay entering into a realtor agreement with Shirley’s Realty of Maryville, Missouri, regarding the sale of the former Shopko building.

Fremont County Supervisors approve salaries

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors signed and approved a resolution for salaries for supervisory and non-union personnel for the Secondary Road Department at their May 10 meeting.

Selena Gomez to host two new food shows

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on Wednesday, chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch announced that the actress/singer has signed up to present a "celebration-focused series" that will launch just before the holidays later in the year.

