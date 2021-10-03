 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $29,000

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $29,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $29,000

406 E Prospect is a rental property with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen on main floor. Laundry and a shower are in the basement. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics