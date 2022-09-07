 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 0-6 month girls were third place Quinn Connell, daughter of Craig and Alexa Connell; first place Madilynn Whitslar, daughter of Keegan and Aaron Whitslar and second place Elora Jones, daughter of Liz Jones.

The 2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby contest was held at 10 a.m. in the Essex City Park.

2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 0-6 month boys were first place Everett, son of Logan and Rebekah Sampers; second place Jett King, son of Jasmine King and third place Evan Kelso, son of Andrea Robison and Wyatt Kelso.
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 6-12 month girls were third place Lilly Bennett, daughter of Dianna and Ian; first place Jolene Higgins, daugher of Emily Higgins and second place Estella Jensen, daughter of LeAnn Jensen.

2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 6-12 month boys were third place Solomon James, son of Kelly and Zac James; first place Oliver Wayne, son of Macy Arman and second place Owen Terry, son of Austin and Kayla Terry.
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 12-18 month girls were third place Emerie Dailey, daughter of Regan and Zach Dailey; second place Ella Long, daughter of Taylor and Jeremy Long and first place Brilyn Wade, daughter of Jessalyn and Brian Wade.
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 12-18 month boys were first place Deklan Miller, son of Cheyanne Jones; second place Jaxon Willis, son of Rick and Jaymie Willis and third place Theo Ewigman, son of Tony and Chelsea Ewigman.
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winners of the 18-24 month girls were first place Quinn Davis, daughter of Damian Davis; third place Alayna Baucom, daughter of Brett and Bailey Baucom and second place Amelia Jones, daughter of Liz Jones.
2022 Essex Labor Day Beautiful Baby Contest

Winner of the 18-24 month boys were first place Stefan Hale, son of Ottis Hale and Cera Sams.
