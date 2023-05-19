The symbol of the yellow iris is passion, and a passion for irises is what Al Ruhde’s mother instilled in him. A flower with very little fragrance has brought much beauty to Ruhde’s life.

A flower bed along the west side of Ruhde’s house in Shenandoah is filled with 15 different colors of irises, including yellow irises transplanted from his mother's garden 30 years ago. Being a perennial plant, the iris blooms yearly like clockwork in the spring around mid-May.

“Her term for it (the iris) was the poor ladies orchid,” Ruhde said.

As did his mother, Ruhde has collected the bulbs of orchids from others over the years and has turned a grassy bank that he didn’t like to mow when he moved into his house into a beautiful flower bed full of color.

Ruhde said irises are easy to grow and transplant but noted you don’t see many around Shenandoah. His best guess is because of their short bloom season. After they bloom is when Ruhde said the plant could be separated and transplanted.

“I like the iris because of their bloom color,” Ruhde said. “The bloom period lasts overall maybe two and a half weeks. Each individual flower might only last a couple days, but as they fade out to keep the plants looking good, I’ll come out and break those off. Each head has multiple flowers, that's why it has a long blooming period.”

When you plant a new bulb or rhizome, as Ruhde called them, he said you barely cover it with dirt, and the roots grow down into the soil and branch off. He said the plants will continue multiplying as long as they are healthy. Sometimes he said he would thin specific colors down if they were more aggressive to allow other colors to fill in.

He said you could also start the iris plants by picking seed pods, but it takes longer for the flower to grow and bloom from seed than a bulb. Ruhde said he has a few in his garden that he started from seeds.

Ruhde said he is always looking for new colors and received some last year during the Sass Iris giveaway from the iris beds near the Bennington, Nebraska Police Department. Ruhde said not always will a transplanted iris bloom the following year, but the ones he received from Bennington are blooming this spring.

Once planted, Ruhde said not a lot of maintenance is required. He said it is important to keep the weeds out of the beds and plant the iris in a bed where no grass will grow.

“The biggest secret to growing iris is keep the grass away from them,” Ruhde said. “Grass roots get in there and intermingle, and the only way to separate them is dig everything up and sort it out.”

If the grass intermingles with the roots of the iris plants, Ruhde said it would zap their strength, and the flowers wouldn’t be as big and beautiful. He said irises also thrive in a lot of sunlight.

After graduating from Iowa State University, Ruhde enlisted in the Marine Corps. Following his military service, he worked with plants for 51 years. Ruhde spent 31 years working at Earl May Seed and Nursery, three years at Mount Arbor Nursery, and then spent time gardening for others in their yards after retirement.

Ruhde said he loves to see plants bloom and grow and explained that they all have their own blooming season. Two other plants Ruhde is fond of are azaleas and rhododendrons, and he has both of these flowers blooming at his house each spring as well.

When Ruhde and his wife Carolyn moved into their home in 1973, he said there was a small bed of blue iris at the back of the yard where his current iris bed ends. The blue iris symbolizes faith and hope, and those blue iris remain strong in Ruhde’s beautiful iris bed.