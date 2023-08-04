The City of Essex, Essex Community Club and Essex Community School District are joining forces to host a community Back to School Bash from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Anderson Park in Essex. All those in the community of Essex and the Essex Community School District are invited to attend.

Essex Community Development Director Tess Nelson said there will be inflatables, face painting, volleyball, horseshoes, basketball, live music by Gas ‘N Grass, giveaways and free hot dogs, chips, dessert and bottled water.

“This is a way for the district and community to gather in order to celebrate a new school year,” Nelson said.

Red Oak Fareway, Shenandoah Fareway, Red Oak Hy-Vee and Shenandoah Hy-Vee have donated supplies toward this event.