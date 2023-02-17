Bank Iowa announced Darrin Bouray has been promoted to regional senior relationship manager for the $1.9 billion bank’s Shenandoah region.

“Darrin has grown his career exponentially over the last eight years, continuously exceeding the expectations of his clients and colleagues,” John McBride, Bank Iowa regional president, said in a press release. “He will no doubt flourish in this new leadership role.”

A 2009 graduate from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Bouray earned his bachelor’s degree in agri-business. He immediately joined the financial services sector, working for a local bank in Essex. Bouray joined Bank Iowa in December of 2014 as a relationship manager and has been with the family-owned bank since that time.

“Bank Iowa has always been a strong community partner, and that is important to me,” Bouray said. “I look forward to becoming even more involved in the communities we serve and finding opportunities for Bank Iowa to engage with businesses and farmers in Shenandoah, Red Oak and Essex. It’s our honor to help grow happier and healthier Iowa communities.”