Christensen returns to southwest Iowa as SHS principal

The Shenandoah Community School District has hired a new high school principal for the 2022-23 school year.

During the Feb. 14 Shenandoah School Board meeting, directors unanimously approved hiring Andrew Christensen as the high school principal following Gayle Allensworth's resignation. Christensen and his family come to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, where he is the athletic director and assistant high school principal.

“We went through an extensive process of advertising for the high school principal position,” said Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.

Nelson said she was pleased with the participation from the community, staff and students during the interviewing process. She said there were 36 applicants for the position, and that number was narrowed down to two individuals.

“I really believe he’s the right person for our district,” said Nelson. “He’s very committed. I’m very pleased with what he’ll bring to the table.”

A native of Neola and graduate of Tri-Center High School, Christensen attended Iowa Central Community College for a year playing football before transferring to Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, where he continued to play football and graduated with a physical education degree with an emphasis in coaching. He then attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he got his educational administration master's degree.

After college, he taught special education at Omaha Benson for two years while coaching football and was the head strengthening and conditioning coordinator.

Christensen then took a position at Elkhorn South High School teaching physical education and served as the assistant football coach, head track coach and strength and conditioning coordinator. For the past nine years, he has been in Fort Calhoun, where he started as the head football coach, physical education teacher and strength conditioning coordinator, and then the past two years as the assistant principal and athletic director.

The southwest Iowa native said he was eager to relocate back to the area and had heard great things about Shenandoah. He said the size of the community and the fact that it is a strong, tight-knit community was very appealing to him and his wife in terms of raising their children.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a high school principal in a building with a really strong administrative staff and teaching staff, “ said Christensen. “When I came up and interviewed, I felt at home right away. I really enjoyed my interactions with the administration and the staff. I felt like it was a great fit.”

Christensen said he is “extremely excited” for the opportunity he has been given by Nelson, the administrative staff, the community panel and the student panel that he introduced himself to during the interview process.

Christiansen said he met his wife Julie at Dana College and has been married 12 years. They have three children, Stella, 6, Emma, 4 and Beau, 2. He said he and his family plan to make the move to Shenandoah in late May, and they are excited to be part of the Mustang family and the community.

Christensen will begin his position with the district on July 1, 2022, with a wage of $112,000 per year.