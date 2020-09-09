Council debates gWorks contract, code enforcement

The Sidney City Council heard from new City Attorney Keith Tucker about the gWorks contract and code enforcement options at their Aug. 24 meeting.
Tucker told the council in his review of the gWorks contract, he could see it was “definitely one-sided in favor of gWorks” but that he didn’t really see that the city had a case for conflict of interest or breach of contract.
He advised them that if they intended to try to get out of the gWorks contract, gWorks had made it clear they would enforce it, and at the least the city would have to pay half of the remaining contract.
Tucker suggested if the city was really serious about trying to get out of the contract, they just go ahead and plan on paying the $9,000 that would be half the remaining contract. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson suggested the council be cautious about discussing legal strategy in open session, and the council tabled the matter for further consideration.
Regarding code enforcement, Tucker told the council every city handles it differently; some have code enforcement officers who issue tickets, some have the city clerk or mayor draft citations. Most have the attorney take over once the matter progresses to court. Tucker said the majority of issues are simple things like nuisance abatement or loose dogs, and that the city could start with the citation.
The council considered a social media push to ask citizens to remedy their code violations or contact the city if they were uncertain if they were in violation. They wondered about giving a grace period without penalty if people would just make the effort to fix their violations. Tucker advised against a grace period, saying the city was better off making an announcement that all city codes are to be followed and the city will enforce them. It was agreed Tucker would provide the city with a template for use in issuing citations.
Jonna Loewe came before the council on behalf of Gold Buckle Productions regarding the Battle with the Bulls. Loewe told the council they had been unaware their vendors would be required to pay a vendor fee to the city, and as they were long past having received all paperwork from vendors for the event, asked if the city would consider waiving the fees for this year.
Heated discussion between the mayor and some of the city council members ensued, with Johnson being of the opinion that the fees should be waived as the event would draw people in and benefit the city. Council members Anne Travis and Steve Gamber said the issue had come up in previous meetings about other events and the council had said then enforcement would begin, so now it was time to do so. The council eventually voted to enforce the vendor fees, which are $10 per day, per vendor, with one member abstaining from the vote and one voting against enforcement.
City Superintendent B.J. Varellas talked to the council about new pool filter system options for the city pool. Varellas said he had received information regarding replacing the system from JEO and AquaChem, and was supposed to get more information from Platinum Pools later.
Based on Varellas’ research and information received, the city could replace the current sand filter system with a similar one for about $38,500, or with a new Defender Filter system for about $89,100. Varellas recommended the Defender system because the city would save money in the long run on chemicals, water used in backwashing, and filter media changes. Additionally, there was room for expansion on the Defender system and one person could easily change the filter every few years.
The council questioned how soon the Defender system could actually pay for itself, and whether the city had the budget for the extra cost. The council was advised the city could use community betterment funds if need be, but they decided to table the matter to Oct. 14, to wait for the third bidder and review options further.
In other business, the council approved:
passage of an ordinance vacating four alleys, and
placement of a sign on Webster Street saying there was no thru-traffic.
