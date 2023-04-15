Emergency personnel and city crews worked late into the night following a storm that tore through Shenandoah Friday evening.

Around 10:15 p.m. on April 14, Fire Chief Justin Marshall said the Shenandoah Fire Department received the first call. He said it was a residential fire at 1114 W. Thomas Ave., where a fallen tree had pulled service away from the house, causing a fire. He said there were no injuries and minimal damage.

However, about 10 minutes into the first call, Marshall said the second call came into the Shenandoah Fire Department. Pulling half the crew off the scene on Thomas Avenue, Marshall said the department responded to the most significant call of the night at 1076 211 St., which is south of Shenandoah across Highway 2 from the Shenandoah Golf Course. He said power lines were down in the housing district south of Highway 2 and had caused multiple grass fires. Once the fires were out, he said crews stayed on the scene until MidAmerican Energy could get there.

The calls continued to come in, reporting down trees and power lines. Marshall said he took the approach he had learned when new to the fire department and set up at the Shenandoah Fire Station as the incident commander with two additional people.

“We just sector things off, and we start prioritizing as calls come. We divide and conquer,” he said.

While Marshall said there was a good response from the Shenandoah Fire Department with 25 volunteer firefighters on the street responding to calls, he said they still needed additional help and called Essex Fire and Rescue for assistance.

In addition to responding to calls, Marshall said the two fire departments, Shenandoah Police Department and Page County Emergency Management divided the town and began doing welfare checks. He said they were looking for down trees, assessing the damage to homes, vehicles and power lines, looking for fires caused by the damage and making sure residents were okay. He said power lines down were reported to the dispatch center, who was working with MidAmerican Energy.

The Shenandoah Street Department, Page County Emergency Management and Shenandoah Police Department also helped barricade roads throughout town where power lines were down while MidAmerican was en route.

“It was hectic, but it was a divide and conquer,” Marshall said. “As always, everybody works very well together in this community. I can’t say it enough.”

Marshall said a large portion of the damage appeared to be from Church Street to Southwest Road, saying many of the avenues that run east and west through town were hit hard with down trees and power lines and damage to roofs. Among a few of the other calls, the fire department responded to was a commercial building on Southwest Road that sustained roof damage and a gas pump was pulled from the cement on Highway 59.

After the storm rolled through, the city street department was also out in full force, clearing roadways of fallen trees and debris.

Marshall said the storm moved in quickly with no warning. He said no injuries were reported, saying that was the most important thing and that everything else “can be cleaned up and put back together.”

On Saturday morning, the US National Weather Service based in Omaha/Valley, Nebraska, said they had received reports of straight-line winds up to 63 mph near Shenandoah Friday evening.

Marshall said it was a “great effort” between all the departments and commended everyone on a “great job.”

“It makes a very difficult job much easier when it goes like that,” Marshall said about the departments all working together.

The Shenandoah Fire Department was back in service around 12:45 a.m. following the storm.