Flood recovery efforts remain the top subject for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, with Coronavirus concerns following closely. The supervisors discussed road repairs, buyout plans, and flood recovery contract payment, among other things, at the July 29 meeting.
Dan Davis, Fremont County Engineer, asked for and received the supervisors’ approval of an amendment to flood recovery design agreement services on roads J-34 and L-31 with HGM Associates. Davis explained L-31 would likely let in October or November, but most of the funding would go to J-34. That road had been turned in and approved for $2.99 million, which should get 90-95 percent of the road redone, minus about 25 feet each side of the railroad. Davis said surveying on this project had already begun, and the additional contract amount would be $64,200.
Davis also requested and received supervisor approval of an amendment to the emergency repair design agreement on road J-64 with HGM. Davis said the first two miles of that road will be touched up and seal coated, and the whole thing will be repaired for the next two miles. Also included were ditch work and pipes. The additional contract amount was $54,500.
Davis had some concerns about when levee work might fire back up and what roads might be used, saying he had to have design and letting done by March 31 and didn’t know what affect that might have on it.
Davis asked the supervisors to sign a resolution accepting the request for qualifications (RFQ) for road design and repairs to roads L-40 and L-31. Work on L-40 will be from Highway 2 to J-64, and L-31 will run from Percival to the Mills County line, except for bridges and approaches.
Davis said contractors HGM Associates and Snyder had already provided their qualifications, and JEO had declined to do so. Davis suggested HGM, and said he would be negotiating a contract to bring back to the board.
The supervisors continued the previous week’s discussion of a possible loan agreement to pay the debris removal contract. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen advised the supervisors she had researched that and discovered it was a state contingent loan fund that pays 75 percent of the amount, with a 25 percent match from the county. Owen noted that the loan is interest-free for a period of 10-20 years, but it is not forgiveable, as they had previously believed, and would have to be repaid.
Unwilling to enter into a loan that would have to be repaid, the supervisors discussed other ways to get the contract amount paid. One idea discussed was the possibility of getting flood recovery funds to pay the contract. FEMA/Homeland Security is still balking at the contract amount, wanting to only pay a much lower amount based on their estimates.
Supervisor Randy Hickey noted, “They’ve put us between a rock and a hard place. It’s the same way on drainage districts. Even with three competitive bids at the going rates, that’s the way it is. They think they should be less.”
Frustrated with the ongoing refusal to reimburse the county for the debris removal contractor’s work, Supervisor Terry Graham stated, “You don’t try to renegotiate a contract after the work’s done.”
The supervisors asked Owen to research the county’s options regarding the flood recovery fund.
The supervisors and department heads discussed COVID-19 courthouse procedures, coming to no more new decisions at this time. Hickey noted that the restrooms are closed to the public but not employees. Hickey said he had talked to other counties about what they were doing if an employee was diagnosed with Coronavirus, and the consensus was they were not closing the whole office as long as they had adequate social distancing space. Graham noted that the county did not have anyone taking temperatures at the door like some other counties, but the supervisors agreed they didn’t have staff available that could do that.
It was agreed each office would continue to take precautions, and the county would continue to research other possible measures to be taken.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• appointing Becky Shull to the Fremont County Tourism Board, with a vote of 2-1;
• the administrative plan for FEMA buyout procedures, and
• a $1.00 per hour raise for part-time county golf course employees, on the understanding that there would be no corresponding budget increase from the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.