At the Aug. 2 meeting of the Fremont County Conservation Board, President Sherry Gilbert was happy to report a list of accomplishments made in the last fiscal period.

“This is the time of year that we work on the year-end report and summarize a list of what we do and what we have accomplished over the last year, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023," she said. "We worked on and finished repairs to the boat ramp at Pinky’s Glenn, finished the cart path between No. 8 and No. 9 holes and put in a cart path going up to the second tee box. We also created a better approach to the No. 3 tee box by removing steps and adding dirt and sod and added an additional tee box for hole No. 8 to keep the original box from getting torn up through excessive use.”

Gilbert asked board members to add to the list if they were aware of additional accomplishments. She also asked the board to report donated costs such as use of equipment and labor toward those projects and to take a close look at the five-year plan in order to make necessary adjustments at future meetings.

In other business:

• Board member Matt Dollison began a discussion about 9 acres of land near McPaul that he believes would be a terrific location for county recreation.

“I noticed that this property on the west side of McPaul, near the entrance to Interstate 29, is deeded to the county due to a FEMA buyout," he said. "It’s adjacent to a public use area, and I was told this property is the jurisdiction of the conservation board. I would like to propose that we put green signs around it and open it up to public use. It would provide access to the south, and the fishing hole is DNR land.”

The pond that the DNR owns is part of the 169 acres in that area that is considered a wildlife management area.

Dollison identified three options.

“We could put green signs up and allow people to use it for recreation, we could figure out the road situation and put in a parking lot or we could put in an access road and maybe a boat ramp so the area can be utilized," Dollison said.

Board members discussed the variety of possibilities to determine what would be most beneficial. Director Doug Weber is concerned about any cost related to the land as he noted that the conservation board is stretched tight for funds. He recommended the board requests to be on the agenda at the next Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting in order to talk it over with supervisors before any decisions are made.

Dollison will attend the Aug. 9 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

• The board approved to keep the start of the Melvin Richardson Memorial Tournament at 11 a.m.

Weber said he had a request that the time be changed to 9 a.m., but his recommendation was that the start time should remain 11 a.m.. Board members said the change could be made for next year’s tournament but it’s too late to make a change at this date as scheduled times were added to the calendar in February.

• Gilbert reported that there was a great turnout for the Junior Golf Clinic held July 7-8.

• Weber asked board members to consider a prepay propane contract with Sapp Brothers.

“We have a contract from Sapp Brothers for a full-prepaid contact at $1.59 per gallon," he said. "If we figure using 1,900 gallons like we did last year, the total will be $3,021. We would save a bunch of money.”

Last year the board paid $3,724 for 1,900 gallons at a cost of $1.96 per gallon. Board members approved the contract.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Conservation Board will be held Sept. 6.