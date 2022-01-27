Fremont County Tourism Board approves three grants

The Fremont County Tourism Board approved three of six grants at its Jan. 19, 2022 meeting.

Since the board had last met in July of 2021 as there were no grant applications in the October cycle, it had accumulated an available balance of $17,246.63 to start the evening. They started the meeting with $24,589.68 in grant requests, but board member Chris Clark advised the others the City of Hamburg had withdrawn its $5,000 grant application at the last minute that morning.

Mark Travis was on hand to explain the Sidney Rodeo Committee’s grant application. The group was requesting $10,000 for use in advertising the 99th Annual Sidney Iowa’s Championship Rodeo, which will run Aug. 2-6 this year.

Travis explained that the Rodeo Committee spends about $25,000-$30,000 each year in advertising the event, in radio ads, brochures and television ads among other methods. He noted that 2020 data showed the Rodeo brought in 17,800 visitors, though, as well as the contestants and staff. This high traffic through the county is bound to bring in additional revenues to other businesses during Rodeo week each year. Travis also explained that the committee books 20 hotel rooms during Rodeo week, the majority of which are within the county.

Clark interrupted discussion of this grant application to advise the other tourism board members that he had been asked whether the Rodeo Committee was qualified to obtain grants from the tourism board, which only grants to local nonprofits. Clark said he had checked with the assistant county attorney and been assured the Rodeo Committee was qualified and the tourism board could grant their applications if they wished.

After additional discussion about the number of visitors the event brings in, the tourism board agreed unanimously to grant $5,000 of the $10,000 requested, and suggested the rodeo committee try applying for more during later cycles.

Golden Hills RC&D applied for a $5,000 grant to continue their Fremont County Outdoor Adventures program. Grant funds were requested to cover staff time, mileage to events, stipends for leaders/teachers, and a small amount for marketing and advertising. These events take place at locations such as Waubonsie State Park, and are geared towards visitors of all ages.

Tourism Board member Becky Shull noted she did not want to use grant money to pay staff wages, and members Parmenter and Clark agreed. Parmenter also noted that the group had put on 11 events last year, but the highest attendance was 24 people at one event.

Board members denied this application unanimously, stating the events were a good idea, but not the best use of the limited funds held by the Tourism Board.

The City of Randolph requested $1,200 to help advertise the sanctioned truck and tractor pull to be held during Randolph Fun Days, August 27, 2022. Funds would be used for radio, newspaper and Facebook advertising.

Randolph’s application pointed out that the event had drawn over 450 spectators in years past, from Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa. It also suggested those people would spend money elsewhere in the county while there, and might even rent lodgings for the night as the event usually lasts until 11 p.m. or later.

Tourism Board members agreed the event was an excellent draw but noted that the requested amount exceeded the amount the board usually allots for city celebrations. The board had established a routine of granting $1,000 for city celebrations over the last year, and the group unanimously voted to grant $1,000 of this $1,200 request.

The Tabor Historical Society applied for a grant of $389.68 for use in the renewal of their three internet domain names and website fees. These internet applications are used in advertising the historical Todd House and other points of interest.

The Tourism Board members agreed to grant this request, but suggested making it an even $390.00 for accounting simplicity. Tourism Board member Chuck Douglass abstained from this vote, as he is the president of the Tabor Historical Society.

The City of Hamburg had submitted an application for $5,000 for use in construction of interpretive panels and a gazebo, as part of a larger native prairie/wetland/walking trail project. As noted by Clark, the City of Hamburg withdrew this application that day, without explanation.

Tabor Hometown Pride submitted an application for $3,000 to be used to pay for the painting of a mural on the wall next to the Veteran’s Memorial in Tabor. The application suggested an Omaha mural artist would do the work and the estimated total cost was $10,000, but additional funding would be sought elsewhere.

Tourism Board members agreed any beautification of the county’s cities was a good thing, but questioned whether a mural would actually draw tourists in. Clark noted he preferred to donate to events. Shull said she worried that the Tourism Board would be setting a precedent by granting funds for a mural and every town would want one, quickly eating up funds that could have been used for events or other larger draws to the county.

The group debated back and forth about granting a portion of the asked amount, and questioned what would happen if they donated the $3,000 but the Hometown Pride group couldn’t raise the rest of the needed funds. Tourism Board members eventually decided they would rather deny the application at that time, with the suggestion that Tabor Hometown Pride consider reapplying at a later date when they had already raised the majority of the needed funds. Tourism Board member Chuck Douglass abstained from this vote.

In all, the Tourism Board granted $6,390 in applications during this application cycle. The next grant cycle will be held in April.