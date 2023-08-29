Runners from around the U.S. are entered to run the 2023 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half & Relay. Runners from 26 states will travel to Shenandoah and Imogene for this 12th running of the trail competition, boosting the local economy.

Runners can still enter the race through Sept. 8 at packet pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association office, 619 W Sheridan Avenue or online at getmeregistered.com before Sept. 8.

Each year, SCIA joins forces with Imogene and Southwest Iowa Nature Trails organization to organize the event, which is a fundraiser for all three. Area businesses have the opportunity to put flyers, coupons or promotional gifts into the race packets for runners by bringing 240 items to SCIA by Sept. 6.

The Wabash 26.2 mile Marathon — a Boston Marathon qualifying race — will start at 7:30 a.m. and finish in Shenandoah in front of the Shenandoah Historical Museum on Sheridan Avenue along with the Marathon Relay. Both will run east on Sheridan Avenue to Center Street then toward Sportsman's Park, where runners will enter the Wabash Trace Nature Trail out and back course.

The Half Marathon begins at 8 a.m. in Imogene near St. Patrick Church, then connects with the trail heading north for a bit before turning toward Shenandoah for the finish. Awards ceremony and after race activities will take place at the Depot Restaurant 101 Railroad St. Snacks and refreshments, including free beer provided by the Depot, will be available for runners and volunteers.

Volunteer sign0up for each race is ongoing now through marathon day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association. Volunteers can also call or email the chamber with questions at 712-246-3455 or chamber@sciaiowa.com. Volunteers receive event T-shirts from previous races as a thank you to be worn at the event. Road guard vest are also available to wear.

Volunteers can be road guards for traffic control, pass out race packets to runners the evening before the race and morning of the race, help with setup and tear down day of the race, serve as photographers, pass out medals and drinks at the finish and assist with award presentation.

SCIA Co-Race Directors are Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman.

“Our races have become known for wonderful runner support,” Warner said. “We encourage Shenandoah and Imogene residents to give the runners a warm welcome and show them southwest Iowa hospitality. Our goal is to make every runner, first or last, feel welcome and supported.”

Becca Laughlin is race director for Imogene and the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails organization and can be reached at 515-210-0269 to sign up volunteers for the half marathon start in Imogene. Trail staff and board members also assist with the race.

Water stations are located approximately every two miles on the course. Shenandoah’s stations are manned by Bank Iowa, Shenandoah Optimists Club, First National Bank and Page County Democrats.

In past years, the Shenandoah Police Department, County Sheriff’s Departments and Iowa National Guard have all assisted at intersections or crossroads on the trail. Shenandoah City Street Department marks the course in town with the signature foot prints to direct runners. They also help setup the finish line arch. Shenandoah American Legion also sets of state flags from each state represented in the races.

SCIA hopes spectators will cheer the runners along the course. Two and a half blocks downtown will be partially closed for the finish. Motorists are asked to use caution when passing runners on the course.

Entered in this year’s marathon is a local favorite who won two times previously, Jia Xuan Huang. She and her husband manage the Win Wang Chinese Restaurant in downtown Shenandoah. The oldest runner registered is 76 years and youngest is 10 years old (registered to run in the relay). There are runners registered in this year’s races from 26 states so far as well as one person from Australia. States represented are Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusettes, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Sponsorships are still being accepted to help support the race with in-kind and monetary donations. The 2023 major sponsor is Green Plains; second tier support comes from Pella Corporation and MidAmerican Energy. Other sponsors are First Heritage Bank, Shenandoah Public Schools, Sorensen’s Auto Plaza, Wilson Insurance, The Depot, O’Hara Seed and Tri-Valley Bank. In kind donations this year come from Hy-Vee, Fareway, Wal-Mart, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, Earl May Garden Center, George Shaw and Shenandoah Medical Center Emergency Services. Others who would like to support this fundraising event can contact SCIA with their donation, email chamber@sciaiowa.com or mail to SCIA Wabash Marathon, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, IA 51601.

The event is also on Facebook at Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon. Race maps and entry form are posted at sciaiowa.com.