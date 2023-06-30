Due to the forecast of thunderstorms on Saturday, July 1, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah has announced a schedule update for the Shenandoah Star Spangled celebration. Please note the parade and baby contest have been canceled.

Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah say the food trucks will open at 9 a.m. and be located outside the Shenandoah Historical Museum and the parking lot along North Railroad Street behind the Dollar General Store.

The Vendor Fair will still start at 8 a.m., but will now be set up in the Shenandoah Historical Museum, 800 W. Sheridan Ave.

All other activities still planned for the day will be located under the big top tent outside the Depot Deli, 101 N. Railroad St. Those events include pie contest entries at 10 a.m., with the winner announced at 11 a.m., followed by the pie auction and the Kids Corn Eating contest at noon.

Also under the big top tent will be live music at 9 a.m. with Paul and Annie; 10 a.m., Head Over Heels; 11:30 a.m., Minnahoonies; and 12:30 p.m., Gas N Grass.

The bounce houses planned for the Saturday event will now be at Sportman’s Park on Monday, July 3, for the evening activities from 5 p.m. until the fireworks display. Other activities included in Monday evening's celebration are live music by Garrett and the Relics, Smoking Good Times BBQ food vendor, Tipsy Gypsie drinks and craft vendors.

Forum members said the Shenandoah Garden City Farmers Market will still be held at Priest Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, weather permitting.