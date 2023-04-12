How does a Farragut graduate go from living in a town of 600 people to leading a company of nearly 14,000 employees?

Mark Lashier, who grew up in Farragut and graduated in 1980 with a class of 30 people, says he is just a regular guy with a very important job. In July 2022, Lashier was named the president and CEO of Phillips 66, 33 years after he started his career as a research engineer in the labs of Phillips Petroleum.

Lashier credits his successful career to the education he received in his small town.

“Farragut was a great place to get an education," he said. "I had fantastic teachers in science, English, literature, social studies and everything. It really prepared me to be well rounded. The opportunity to play every sport available was a huge benefit. I feel it was really a huge advantage to grow up in a place like Farragut.”

“Living in a place like Houston, jaws drop when I tell them I had only 30 classmates!”

After graduation, Lashier headed to Iowa State.

“I headed to college because that’s just what a high school graduate did," he admitted. "I really didn’t have any clue what I wanted to do so I went in with an undeclared major. And I thought possibly it could be pre-med because it seemed like a good thing to do.”

But residence hall friends influenced another path for Lashier.

“I was living in the dorms and tutoring a lot of my dorm mates in chemistry and physics. They were in engineering, so I started asking them about their potential careers in engineering because I knew nothing about that field," he said. "I decided that could be a really good thing to do, so I started looking more and more in that direction. I liked chemistry, I liked physics and then I discovered chemical engineering, so I switched my major to that. I liked it so much that I ended up getting a Ph.D. in engineering at Iowa State. Part of the reason was that Johnny Orr was coaching basketball at ISU at that time so I got to be a part of that. It made that hard work more fun. I was there when Hilton magic came into being.”

Lashier met his wife while at ISU, they married and he continued his graduate work. He earned his doctorate degree in 1989 and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

“I went to work at their research and development center and I spent about four years doing fun stuff in the lab. I also hold 13 patents on a variety of processes and catalysts. I thought I would spend my entire career in a lab doing fun stuff,” Lashier said.

Again, different plans were in store for him.

“After those four years, I was asked to go do some work at our chemical facility in Sweeney, Texas, and I learned all about the manufacturing side of things," he said. "Then I was asked to go back to Bartlesville and develop a business around some of the things I had worked on in research and development. We ended up building the first plant based on the technology of those patents with some other folks in a major complex we built in Qatar. I was then asked to run some businesses in the chemical side of things so I went from being research and development to manufacturing, to business development, to a commercial job.”

There were still more changes waiting. In 1999, Lashier was asked to go to Singapore to manage all the businesses that Phillips Petroleum had in Singapore and Asia that were related to chemicals.

“By then we had three kids so we packed them up, a 6-year old, an 8-year old and a 10-year old and moved them halfway round the world for six years. It was a fantastic experience,” he said.

While Lashier was overseas, Phillips and Chevron combined their chemical businesses to become Chevron Phillips Chemical, and he ended up working for them for 21 years.

“I helped build major chemical complexes in the Middle East, ran several different businesses and then, in 2017, I became the CEO of Chevron Phillips," he said. "Then in 2021, I was asked to come to Phillips, headquartered in Houston, and last July became the president and CEO of Phillips 66.”

Lashier thoroughly enjoys being the head of a big company.

“It’s a thrill. Some people are in awe of the position and I just remind them that I am just a regular guy in a really important job. I love it," he said. "There are 14,000 employees depending on me to make the right decisions. We have a very good board of directors and experienced executives from all over the industry. I get to meet lots of people in Washington and other industries. I get to talk to college students about what we do and why we do it. I talk a lot about how energy is transitioning and how we’re going to participate in that.

“It is a big responsibility to make very important decisions to guide the company, so the company is successful and sustainable over the long haul. We’ve been around for over 150 years, and my job is to put the company in a position to be around for another 150 years."

Although his job is increasingly busy, Lashier finds it a joy to go to work in the morning as he is driven by what his company has achieved and can yet achieve.

“The best part about my job is all the opportunities we can create for people through this company," he said. "When I came to Phillips, the slogan on the poster was ‘We provide energy and we improve lives.’ In the few years I’ve been here, it’s become more than a slogan — that’s really what we do. It’s our whole purpose, why we exist.

"As you think about how important energy is in everyone's life; if you need clean water, fresh food, you better have access to energy to make that happen. That’s why it’s so important for us to do our jobs really well. We need to do it in a way that doesn’t impact the environment, and we work to minimize that, but want to make sure people have access to affordable, clean energy that allows them to live the lifestyle that we all want to enjoy. It’s hard to do but we have so many bright people in this company and in the industry that can help figure out how to make that happen.”

Although Lashier enjoyed school and sports and did well in school, he never envisioned he would be in the position he is now.

“I just never really thought much about what I really wanted to do. I didn’t really understand what my real capabilities were until I got to Iowa State," he said. "After I started testing different things, thinking about different things and getting exposed to different things, I was able to see the possibilities. I really owe a lot to Farragut High School and Iowa State University for the skills they helped me sort through and further develop. They helped me figure out a path forward.”

While honing small town values and developing soft skills, Lashier said they definitely helped him grow within his career field.

“I think my loyalty, perseverance, hard work and problem solving are what I took from my small town and what I developed as I grew up. You know when you grow up in the rural Midwest, there isn’t always someone right there when something needs fixed," he said. "Sometimes you have to fix things on your own. Those skills all came in handy when I had to take apart a lawnmower and put it back together again and many other things like that. I didn’t realize it at the time but all those things really helped prepare me to become an engineer.

"I did enjoy those types of things, I just didn’t know I could make a career out of figuring out how things work and helping figure how to make them work better.”

The benefit of building relationships has also been a huge advantage to Lashier’s livelihood.

“I also think the ability to embrace strangers, get to know people and the ability to build trusting relationships with people has been really important. That’s just inherent in small towns. You need everyone working together to get things done, and I think that’s something pretty unique," he said. "You all have to get along or figure out how to get along for everybody to be better off, and it just became part of who I am.”

Lashier said his best advice to young people is to try new things.

“I would say don’t be afraid to try new things because there’s no such thing as a perfect job. Prepare yourself. Get a job, and if it’s not the right one, you’ll figure it out," he said. "If you have the capability and interest, go to college and get a degree. If not, and you like working with your hands, do it. There are incredible opportunities out there in this economy. Find out what’s right for you, figure out what your skills are and just go out there and contribute to the world.

"At the end of the day, the world rewards you if you’re helping them solve their problems and helping people figure things out. Just keep looking and trying, and just go out there, even if life takes you in a different direction.”

Just like it did for Mark Lashier, small town Farragut boy, a regular guy with an important job.