Clarinda Sings Chorus practices underway Bryan Clark Oct 1, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 The Clarinda Sings Concert is scheduled for Nov. 22, at the Clarinda High School Auditorium tammy.greunke Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Practice is underway for the 31st Annual Clarinda Sings Concert.kAmp?J@?6 :?E6C6DE65 :? ;@:?:?8 E96 r=2C:?52 $:?8D r9@CFD 42? 4@>6 E@ AC24E:46 2E f A]>] @? %9FCD52JD 2E E96 (6DE>:?DE6C !C6D3JE6C:2? r9FC49 :? r=2C:?52] %96 4@?46CE :D $F?52J[ }@G] aa[ 2E E96 r=2C:?52 w:89 $49@@= pF5:E@C:F>]k^AmkAm{:?52 }2G6? 2?5 $92C@? |4p=A:? 2C6 5:C64E:?8 E9:D J62C’D 49@CFD]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Schools, Agriland continue partnership The Clarinda Community School District recently received more than $10,000 from AGRILAND FS as part of their Fuel Up & Give Back program Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award presented to fifth-generation family farm The Longinaker family of Fremont County was presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award as part of the 2026 Iowa State Fair’s Iowa Corn Day. The Farmer’s Daughters honored with Ernst small business recognition U.S. Sen, Joni Ernst from Iowa, the chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, named Fremont County business The Farmer’s Daughters as the … Shenfest to honor local veterans as Grand Marshals Shenfest is just two weeks away and local veterans have been chosen to be the Grand Marshals Flood Warning from THU 3:19 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT Flood Warning in Effect Until 1 PM CDT: Expect Rising Waters in Southwestern Iowa Watch Now: Related Video Ken Paxton says GOP convention hurt his campaign in secret recording Chi Phi house at Cornell where victim was allegedly raped Chi Phi house at Cornell where victim was allegedly raped Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful?