Alert Top Story Career on Wheels event held at Essex Bryan Clark May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Essex students in the District Career & Academic Plan learn Wednesday, April 29, about careers at Vetter Equipment in Shenandoah. Bryan Clark Essex students in the District Career & Academic Plan learn about careers at Balance 4Ward in Nodaway. Bryan Clark Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm%96 tDD6I r@>>F?:EJ $49@@= s:DEC:4E 96=5 2 r2C66C @? (966=D 6G6?E (65?6D52J[ pAC:= ah[ 7@C DEF56?ED A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 s:DEC:4E r2C66C U2>Aj p4256>:4 !=2? Wsrp!X]k^AmkAm%96 DEF56?ED =62C?65 23@FE 42C66CD H:E9 '6EE6C tBF:A>6?E :? $96?2?5@29 2?5 q2=2?46 c(2C5 :? }@52H2J]k^AmkAmsrp! 6?DFC6D 42C66C 2?5 24256>:4 A=2??:?8 :D :?E68C2E65 24C@DD 8C256D[ DFAA@CE65 3J 2 565:42E65 E62> 2?5 2=:8?65 H:E9 DEF56?E ?665D 2?5 H@C<7@C46 56>2?5D] xE AC@G:56D 2 DECF4EFC65[ @?8@:?8 AC@46DD 7@C AC6A2C:?8 DEF56?ED 7@C A@DED64@?52CJ 65F42E:@?[ EC2:?:?8 @C 6>A=@J>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Denise Leach of Tabor won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery's “Red Hot 7s” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey's in Shenandoah. After being fired from 4 hospitals, nurse in Shenandoah now accused of stealing meds A nurse who landed a job at Iowa’s Shenandoah Medical Center after being fired by four Nebraska hospitals is now facing charges for the allege… Page County receives 250th Anniversary commemorative flag Page County officials and community members gathered Friday, May 1, outside the Page County Courthouse to recognize Law Day. Underground Railroad had stations in Lewis, Tabor and across Southwest Iowa Barry Jurgensen share the history of the Underground Railroad in Iowa at the Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek for the “Iowa’s America 25… OneSource Restoration breaks ground on new office in New Market OneSource Restoration broke ground Friday on its new office in New Market Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk GLP-1 Bubble Forming GLP-1 Bubble Forming