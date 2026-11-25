Alert Top Story Ribbon cutting held for The Windmill Loft Bryan Clark Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, for The Windmill Loft, the newest Airbnb in Clarinda. CLARINDA CHAMBER kAmp C:33@? 4FEE:?8 H2D 96=5 %F6D52J[ }@G] ac[ 7@C %96 (:?5>:== {@7E :? r=2C:?52]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^?6HD^=@42=^2CE:4=60f7_24`hg\356f\c5gh\gga3\37`__7334`c7]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm%96 (:?5>:== {@7Ek^2m[ @H?65 3J y@D9 2?5 qC2?5: s@H[ :D ?@H @A6? @776C:?8 G:D:E@CD 2 4@>7@CE23=6 2?5 :?G:E:?8 A=246 E@ DE2J[ @G6C=@@<:?8 E96 9:DE@C:4 r=2C:?52 DBF2C6]k^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 r=2C:?52 p>32DD25@CD H6C6 @? 92?5 2E %96 (:?5>:== {@7E 2E ``_ }] `eE9 $E] :? r=2C:?52]k^Am The Windmill Loft owners Josh and Brandi Dow during their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Clarinda. CLARINDA CHAMBER kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E %96 (:?5>:== {@7E @? u2463@@< @C p:C3?3]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Investors could soon receive tax breaks for development in Shenandoah Two census tracts in Council Bluffs, along with a tract in Shenandoah, will soon join dozens across Iowa as Qualified Opportunity Zones, a fed… Ribbon cutting next week for The Windmill Loft A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday for The Windmill Loft in downtown Clarinda Page County Sheriff's Office ready for Operation Blessing Page County Sheriff Charles McCalla announced that the annual Operation Blessing program is once again underway in the small towns and rural a… New Essex water tower starting to take shape Exterior design work for Essex's new water tower got underway in late October. Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow Watch Now: Related Video Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan