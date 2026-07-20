Free ice cream in Essex Bryan Clark Jul 20, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Essex-area residents enjoy free scoops of Falk's Ice Cream Sunday, July 19, at Anderson Park in Essex. by Tess Nelson Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Essex area residents enjoyed free ice cream Sunday, July 19, as part of National Ice Cream Day.kAmuC66 D4@@AD @7 u2=<VD x46 rC62>[ H9:49 H2D 7@F?565 :? tDD6I[ H6C6 92?565 @FE tDD6IVD p?56CD@? !2C<]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Steven & Lori Holt named Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Steve and Lori Holt have been named the Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshalls Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision A woman died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking just north of Essex. Sand talks divided government, Iowa issues during Council Bluffs stop Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand came to Council Bluffs for a town hall event. He stressed his belief in a divided government and solving… Women, Land & Legacy of Southwest Iowa planning tallow workshop Aug. 3 Women, Land & Legacy of Southwest Iowa is planning a hands-on rendering and tallow workshop Monday Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Red Oak. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades OCon arrives in Council Bluffs OCon arrives in Council Bluffs Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit