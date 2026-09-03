Alert Top Story Editor's Pick Shenandoah High School named 13th best high school in Iowa Bryan Clark Sep 3, 2026 24 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Shenandoah High School is the highest ranked high school in Southwest Iowa, according to the 2026 Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News & World Report.kAm~G6C2==[ $96?2?5@29 H2D C2?<65 E96 `bE9 36DE 9:89 D49@@= :? E96 DE2E6 H:E9 D49@@= 25>:?:DEC2E:@? D2J:?8 :? 2 C6=62D6 E92E “E96 92C5 H@C< @7 :ED DEF56?ED[ 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277[” :D E96 C62D@? $96?2?5@29 C646:G65 E9:D C64@8?:E:@?]k^AmkAm&]$] }6HD 6G2=F2E6D D49@@=D 32D65 @? 4@==686 C625:?6DD[ DE2E6 2DD6DD>6?E A6C7@C>2?46 2?5 DEF56?E @FE4@>6D] $96?2?5@29’D >2E9[ C625:?8 2?5 D4:6?46 AC@7:4:6?4J D4@C6D 2== 42>6 :? 23@G6 E96 DE2E6 2G6C286]k^Am kAm$96?2?5@29 w:89 $49@@= H2D C2?<65 dgE9 :? a_ac 2?5 aa?5 =2DE J62C H:E9 E96 5:DEC:4E D2J:?8 :? E96 C6=62D6 E92E E96J 2C6 “4@>>:EE65 E@ AC@G:5:?8 2 9:89\BF2=:EJ 65F42E:@? 7@C 2== DEF56?ED 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 3F:=5:?8 @? E9:D >@>6?EF> :? E96 J62CD 29625]”k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Twelve finalists, including a musician from Shenandoah, will compete in a live contest for the Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition, an annual … Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition Jillian Dammann of Page County was the first runner-up in the 2026 Iowa State Fair queen competition. Gruber, James crowned Miss Essex, Little Miss Essex Ava Gruber was crowed Miss Essex and Ireland James Little Miss Essex Sunday at Trojan Hall Work continues on Essex water project The community of Essex is continuing to work on the site where a new water tower will be located. 71st Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree coming up Oct. 3 The 71st Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, in Clarinda. Watch Now: Related Video Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Canada excluded from U.S. beef import expansion Canada excluded from U.S. beef import expansion 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'We have to be realistic' about Canada-U.S. situation, Bank of Canada governor says 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding