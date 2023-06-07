Delaney Yates, a senior at Southwest Valley High School, and Taylor Cole, a senior at Clarinda High School, have been selected from Bank Iowa’s Denison region as recipients of the Spirit of Chandy Scholarship. The winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Bank Iowa awards more than 20 scholarships to commendable high school students across the state annually. This year, Bank Iowa doubled its commitment by raising its scholarship awards from $500 to $1,000 each.

The Spirit of Chandy scholarship honors Bank Iowa co-founder Harry Barr’s daughter, Chandy Barr Clanton, who passed away in 2009. Students are selected based on academics, character, leadership, honors/awards received and participation in school and community activities, including swimming, biking, running and flying — activities Chandy was passionate about.

Cole plans to attend Morningside University to study business. Yates plans to attend the University of Missouri to study nursing.

To commemorate Chandy’s life, Harrison Clanton, son of Chandy, shared a piece of her story to students at the beginning of the application process. That story can be found at Bank Iowa's YouTube channel.

As part of the application process, students were encouraged to listen to Chandy’s story and complete an essay describing their personal strengths, as well as their education and career goals.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate student successes for the last eight years,” said Bank Iowa CEO and President Jim Plagge. “Bank Iowa is proud to highlight the hard work of these students, as well as their dedication to activities Chandy was passionate about. It’s a pleasure to support and continue to invest in the young people of Iowa.”