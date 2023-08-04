Bringing medical care back to the local community has been an ongoing objective for Clarinda Regional Health Center. The grand opening of the new infusion center at the hospital is the latest example of how this goal has been achieved.

An open house to celebrate the grand opening of the infusion center was held Aug. 2 at CRHC. During the open house, members of the public were able to tour the center and learn about the various services the facility will offer. Patients will start utilizing the new infusion center Aug. 7.

"Our goal when we started this project was to create a warm, open environment where you felt comfortable," said Stacy Pulliam, Director of Specialty, Infusion and Surgery at CRHC. "You felt serenity. You felt peace when you walked through the door. I think we've achieved that. I think it feels very warm. We've put the patient at the center of the decisions."

The new infusion center is part of the extensive expansion project that has been underway at CRCH for nearly three years. Other projects included in the expansion were the construction of the Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation center, a new surgery suite, a new specialty clinic, an expanded pharmacy and a remodeled and expanded medical clinic.

CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said the construction of the infusion center was in the works for two years. The majority of that work was completed by the hospital maintenance staff.

Originally, Nordyke said plans were for the infusion center to be located near the front of the hospital. However, in order to better serve the needs of its patients, the center was moved to the rear of the hospital in an area intended for storage.

"We already had the idea of segregating out a waiting area that's private and kind of off to the side. Knowing how busy the hospital has become in the front parking lot, and how large it has become, we wanted to do something different so that it made it a little bit easier for these patients to come in," Nordyke said.

Staff at the infusion center will be able to provide cancer treatments like chemotherapy or immunotherapy as well as treating anemia that may require a blood transfusion. The staff will also be able to administer IV antibiotics and IV medication for diseases like Crohn's, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

"They can be prescribed by an outside doctor. We can help them coordinate that care to bring that infusion right in here," Pulliam said. "They don't have to try to motate the highways and big healthcare systems. They can come right here to Clarinda and see a familiar face."

Dr. Devon Webster brings Stanford Medical training and more than 20 years of experience to CRHC. She specializes in treating patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders.

Based in Portland, Dr. Webster will oversee the operation of the clinic through the use of telemedicine services. She will also visit the center in person once every quarter.

Sarah Lochman, PA-C, is a hematology and oncology physician's assistant who will be working at the center five days a week. There will also be two to four nurses, including nurses certified in chemotherapy, on staff on any given day.

"If we need Dr. Webster, she's right there to provide care. She and Sarah do a great job meeting their needs. They get fabulous care from a great family of nurses and team of doctors," Pulliam said.

The new infusion center offers five infusion bays, two exam rooms and one treatment room. Pulliam said the infusion bays feature a recliner for the patient receiving treatment and other comfortable chair for family members or guests joining them.

There is also a parking lot, hospital entrance and check-in area dedicated specifically to patients being treated at the infusion center. Lochman said that is especially helpful for patients receiving chemotherapy or who are immuno-suppressed because they are separated from other patients in the hospital.

"As a provider, I'm most excited that this space is for our patients. This is dedicated to them. All they have to do is let us take care of them," Lochman said.

The infusion bays also feature large windows that allow sunlight into the area and provide a view of the scenic surroundings near the hospital. A half-mile walking trail is also being developed in a nature setting near the infusion center.

With the large windows in the infusion bays, patients will be able to look out on the trail and the surrounding landscape.

In addition, Nordyke said the Duncan family, which owns the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum, has provided the hospital with art pieces to be placed in that area. There will also be trail cameras set up to allow patients to view the scenic location and any wildlife that may pass by.

"So, while you are walking the trail, you are intermixing with nature," Nordyke said.

Students at Clarinda High School will also be constructing a viewing deck this fall near the infusion center and the trail. The viewing deck will provide family members a location to go for a break while their loved one is receiving a treatment.

Although the previous infusion location at CRHC was usable, Nordyke said it did not offer patients the comfortable type of environment the new center offers.

"This provides them a whole different level where they won't mind coming in and being seen," Nordyke said. "I think the level of care and the level of interaction will definitely go up."