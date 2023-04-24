Clarinda Youth Corporation unveiled a proposal to revitalize Schenck Lake during a public meeting held April 20 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Members of the Clarinda Youth Corporation Board of Directors presented their vision for the site and responded to questions the public had about the project. An estimated crowd of 60 people attended the meeting.

“CYC’s dream is to bring life back into the Schenck Lake grounds for public use for everyone in Clarinda, the surrounding communities and also for visitors staying a while or just passing through,” CYC Board of Directors Chairperson Shira Bridie said.

Director Greg Jones agreed the CYC Board of Directors is excited about the project and what it could mean for Clarinda and the surrounding community.

“Clarinda doesn’t have a water feature. So, this is a unique opportunity for the community to take that and make of it what it will,” Jones said.

CYC was established about 30 years ago as a nonprofit corporation for the purpose of creating quality jobs and programs that would improve Clarinda and the surrounding region. CYC also oversaw the operation of the former Clarinda Academy, a school for at-risk and adjudicated youth that was opened in 1992.

Therefore, when the Schenck family put the lake and surrounding land up for sale several years ago, the CYC purchased the location with the intent of creating an outdoor classroom for the community and Clarinda Academy students.

In all, the Schenck Lake property includes approximately 70 acres of land. The lake accounts for approximately 26 of those acres.

Since the lake is located just off of Highway 2, Bridie said the site has the potential to become a very popular tourist attraction that would attract visitors to Clarinda.

“What better visual exposure could we have just from people driving by,” Bridie said. “If we build it, people are going to drive by and they are going to come and enjoy it.”

CYC Board President Richard Anderson said he remembered going camping, canoeing and ice skating at the lake as a youth growing up in Clarinda. Bridie said she also had fond memories of the time she spent at the lake.

“As a small child and into my teen years, I can remember spending a lot of quality time with my parents, family and friends at Schenck Lake boating, swimming, skiing and ice skating,” Bridie said.

Anderson said the CYC board hired a company to assist with planning for the development of the site. A short digital video showing architectural renderings of how the lake and property could be renovated was shown during the meeting.

The development of the lake and surrounding property would be undertaken in three phases. Among the projects proposed for the initial phase of development were the creation of a trail around the lake that could eventually be connected to the Clarinda Recreational Trail system; the construction of a dog park; the establishment of a small campground that could include space for recreational vehicles; and the formation of a quality road to access the site.

Jones said the CYC Board of Directors has funding in place to start on the first phase. However, continuing efforts will be needed to finance the overall project.

“We want this to be somewhat self-sustaining. So, any income off the RV rental, which if you drive around anywhere that has that, they’re full everywhere, can help offset some of that cost,” Jones said.

Anderson said the board was exploring the potential of partnering with the City of Clarinda and Page County on the project. In addition, he said the board was working with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development on potential grant applications to help finance the project.

“There are grants for nonprofits we’re already looking at. There are grants for public entities that we’re already looking at,” Golden Hills RC&D Executive Director Cara Morgan said. “The big thing (the board is) looking at is they want to tie it to the community first. So, that’s what we’ll be looking at first as far as the grant funding.”

During the question and answer portion of the meeting, residents living near the lake raised concerns about potential problems with unsupervised youth visiting the location. They residents also asked what steps would be taken to protect their individual privacy and protect the safety of young children living in the area.

“If we need to fence to help keep your kids safe, we may have to fence. Obviously, you can get around the lake without trespassing on either of your personal properties, but your kids’ security is as important to us as it is to you,” Anderson said. “I can’t think of anybody I would trust my kids to anymore than the people on this board. We hear (you). We want the place to be safe. We want your kids to be safe.”

In addition, questions were raised about the proposed maintenance of the site during the discussion. It was pointed out that Curtis Schenck has done much of the maintenance on the area over the years, but he would not be able to do so if the site was opened to the public.

“I hope Curtis doesn’t feel like we haven’t appreciated his work because we have. We hold his passion for the place in high regard. His planting and his caretaking have been instrumental in making it what it is today. He laid the foundation for a beautiful park,” Anderson said.

George Crawford of Clarinda also pointed out the quality of the water in the lake is poor, in part because the lake is so shallow and has silted in over the years. Anderson said there were no current plans to dredge the lake, but it could be something to consider in the future if problems develop.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Anderson asked for a show of hands from those in attendance who believed the CYC Board of Directors should move forward with the project. An estimated 95% of the people indicated their support.

“I think it’s ambitious, but it’s a great plan. It would really add to the quality of life of the community,” Rick Finch of Clarinda said of the project.