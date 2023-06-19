After nearly 20 years, Fly Iowa is set to land in Clarinda once again.

During its meeting June 14, the Clarinda City Council approved a request from the Wind Riders Experimental Aircraft Association in Clarinda to use Clarinda Municipal Airport — Schenck Field to host Fly Iowa in 2024. The statewide air show and aviation exhibition showcases the best in Iowa aviation and local airports.

Endorsed by the Iowa Aviation Promotion Group, Fly Iowa was created in 1991 with the first event being held at the Iowa City Municipal Airport. Each year, a different airport in the state is selected to host the event. Clarinda hosted Fly Iowa in 2005.

Merlin Barr of Wind Riders EAA met with the city council Wednesday to review the plans for the event. Barr said Fly Iowa 2024 would be held on Aug. 31, 2024, which is the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

“We were approached by (the Iowa Aviation Promotion Group) to host it again here in Clarinda,” Barr said.

A committee consisting of local pilots, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce has been working to develop a plan for the event.

Along with utilizing the airport for the Fly Iowa event, Barr requested a contribution of $10,000 from the city to help finance the event. Since the event is in August, Barr said the contribution could be split between Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2025, with $5,000 being paid from each budget.

“We would like to request funding from the city to help offset some of the cost of this. We’re going to do a lot of fundraising throughout the community and business, in and out of town. It’s very expense to hold these types of shows,” Barr said. “What we’re looking at right now, this $10,000 might be 10% of the budget.”

“It does make it a little easier putting it over two fiscal years rather than just one. So that does make it a little bit easier, especially from a budgeting standpoint,” McClarnon said.

In 2005, Barr the air show was presented on two days. Barr said the 2024 show would only be on one day.

McClarnon said $10,000 in seed money was provided for Fly Iowa in 2005. However, the event went over budget resulting in another $10,000 payment by the city. The city also provided in-kind services for the event that will be needed again for the 2024 event.

Steve Mowery of Wind Riders EAA was involved in organizing the 2005 event. He said the key reason the event went over budget was an unexpected rise in the cost of aviation fuel.

“The overrun, what it was at the time, was when we got our budget we had to provide x amount of fuel. The price actually doubled on fuel between that time and when we actually had the event,” Mowery said. “Right now, fuel is about $6 per gallon. So, for the equivalent thing to happen, it would have to go to $12 per gallon by next August.”

Barr said the $6 per gallon cost is already toward the upper end of prices he has seen in recent years.

Mowery said the organizers learned their lesson in 2005. As a result, work is underway to ensure the event is fully funded much earlier than in 2005.

“Last time, we were struggling less than a month before the event to fund it fully,” Mowery said.

McClarnon noted the Clarinda Foundation has also approved a $30,000 matching grant to assist with the cost of the Fly Iowa event. Therefore, the council approved the request for $10,000 to be paid over two fiscal years.