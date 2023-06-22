Judge Greg Steensland ordered a dismissal of a lawsuit against the Fremont County Board of Supervisors concerning wind ordinances and related agreements.

Petitioners Danny Jennings, Shelley Jennings, Kristen Thatcher, Stephen Thatcher, Ida Van Scyoc and Tandon Van Scyoc brought the suit. They specified 21 allegations that included the board failing to comply with its own ordinances and state law as related to turbines and zoning, open public meetings and required publications of ordinances.

The order stated that the petitioners failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted, that statutory requirements had been satisfied, and that other claims failed as a matter of law. Steensland’s ruling to dismiss was signed on June 13.

Supervisors originally approved an ordinance regarding regulating the construction, installation and maintenance of Wind Energy Conversion Systems and addressing the standards and conditions within Fremont County Iowa in June 2020.

Supervisors approved Invenergy's application for its Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy project in July 2022 and approved decommissioning and road use clauses to protect county residents in December 2022.

The proposed wind turbine project has been an area of contention in both Fremont and Page counties, and the petitioners took legal action in January 2023. A similar suit was brought in Page County and dismissed in February 2023. The Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy project could potentially put up over 60 turbines in the counties.

The judge sustained a motion to dismiss by Shenandoah Wind Hill Project LLC and also sustained Fremont County’s motion for judgment on the pleadings.

“We were pleased to hear a final decision so we can now move forward," board chairman Chris Clark said.