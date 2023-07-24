Ally Johnson, second to left in second row, was crowned as the 2023 Page County Fair Queen Monday, July 24, during the coronation ceremony held at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Johnson was presented her crown and sash by 2022 Page County Fair Queen Chanda Sunderman, far left of second row. The other members of the Page County Fair Queen court for 2023 are, front row, Caroline Linke, Little Miss Page County; Abel McClish, Little Mr. Page County; back row from third to left, Ella Johnson, First Runner-up; Paige McCoy, Second Runner-up; and Jillian Dammann, Miss Congeniality.