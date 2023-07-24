The Page County Fair Queen Coronation was held Monday, July 24, at the show arena of the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda.
Ally Johnson was crowned as the 2023 Page County Fair Queen during the ceremony. Judging for the Fair Queen contest was held Saturday, July 22, during the Page County Fair Queen Tea.
Prior to the queen coronation and award ceremony Monday, the Page County Cattlemen’s Association provided a barbecue picnic to kick off Fair Week in Page County. Activities continue through Sunday, July 30. Look for highlights from the week in the Aug. 2 edition of the Southwest Iowa Herald.