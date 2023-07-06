New Market held its annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday. The festivities featured a parade through the town Tuesday afternoon as well as various games, contests and activities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kent Dinnebier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today