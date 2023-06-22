A significant change in camping policy for county parks was approved by the Page County Conservation Board on June 13.

Board member Randy McNutt raised the point at the monthly meeting that many parks have a designated spot for accessible camping, but Page County does not.

"After thoughtful consideration, the board approved a motion making the camping spot closest to the bathroom to be designated as handicap camping only," Director John Schwab said. "This will be for all of our parks. The campers would have to have a placard or license plate indicating they are handicapped. Other campers may not use that spot.”

Schwab said that they would ask for the public's feedback and make a policy change later if need be.

“As soon as we get the signage and put it up, it will go into effect. Those spots will be marked for disabled campers only,” he added.

The board hadn’t discussed the topic before this mont's meeting, but Schwab said it just made sense.

“We have a handicap fishing pier at Rapp Park. It is open again, and we have been getting raves from disabled fishermen who can’t get down to the shore. The board thought it would be a good idea to expand to camping so we thought we would try it.”

Another big decision by the board is the investment of a pre-built primitive cabin. Schwab said,

“The board approved buying a primitive cabin," Schwab said. "We’ll put that at Nodaway Park and see how it does. If it catches on, then we’ll end up putting them in all our parks. It’s a test run of sorts.”

He added that the directors have talked about doing something like this for quite awhile, and they determined that a regular cabin, with electrical and plumbing, would be way out of the budget, so this was a preferable option.

“It is primitive," Schwab said. "We’ve had a lot of people asking about something like this because they want to camp but don’t want to tent camp but also can’t afford a camper. We will see what happens."

Those interested in camping once the cabin is available should contact the conservation office, and someone from the office will meet them at the cabin, which will have a lock and key. Schwab said if they end up adding more in other parks, they would probably use electrical combination locks.

In other business, the board:

Spent considerable time discussing ideas to utilize funds at the end of the fiscal period because claims are due by June 26. The board approved a hand-held law enforcement radio for $3,500. Schwab currently has a radio in his truck but no other way to contact dispatch in an emergency when he is away from his truck. He added, “Another safety purchase is body armor for me. We have had more and more intense calls that I’ve had to respond to. So the board approved this purchase to make sure I’m kept safe.”

Hopes to alleviate what’s becoming a problem at a few of their parks. “We’re going to get a lot more signage or a better way to deal with dogs being in our parks but not on a leash," Schwab said. "It’s gotten out of hand. We got an individual who got bit at Nodaway, so we are hammering down on that.”

Wwill be using REAP funding, starting in July, to put up more fishing piers in all the parks. “I am not sure whether they’ll be floating or stationary piers," Schwab said. "Bank fishermen are having a horrible time fishing anywhere because our water level is down and the vegetation is so thick. This will be a way for them to be able to get out and enjoy the water.”

Heard an update on good news. Schwab explained, “All of our parks were completely full for Memorial Day. We took in a little over $3,000 over the weekend. We couldn’t have possibly earned more. At the end of fiscal year we were about $9,000 over our projected revenue for the year, so it was another really good year, overall. That’s the only way we can really track to see if people are out enjoying our parks so that was really nice.”

Regarding that recent success, Schwab also said he wants to give credit where credit is due.

“We got an email from a woman that stayed in one of our parks over Memorial Day," he said. "She praised our conservation staff and the sheriff’s department because she felt super safe. She said she saw both conservation personnel and the sheriff’s department going through all the time. The sheriffs help us out so much on the patrolling. I give them a big shout out. They do an immense job in keeping our parks safe.”

Schwab also wanted to provide information to the board about the many volunteers they’ve had in the past.

“We were told that they couldn’t use our equipment," he said. "They have to bring their own tools due to liability reasons. It could impact the workdays we have; otherwise it is not that big of a deal. As long as everyone understands the restriction."

He added that he was disappointed to find out that he can’t buy bottles of water for his conservation workers anymore.

“For the last 15 to 20 years, I’ve been purchasing bottles of water for the workers because they work out of middle of nowhere, but I can’t do that anymore," he said. "Something about this was not a way to use taxpayer money for the greater good of the public.”

Schwab said he will pay for water out of his own pocket because his workers need to stay hydrated.

“I would rather pay for it myself then hear about someone having heat stroke in the middle of a park. The board felt the same way, but we also understand rules," he said.

The board will be getting a new board member to fill Whitney Beery’s vacancy. Beery was the current vice chairmen and has been on the board for since 2021.

“It’s disappointing, but she moved and is no longer in our county," Schwab said. "She was a really good board member.”

He added that notice was sent out two weeks ago, and the Page County Board of Supervisors is expected appoint a new member by its July 11 meeting.